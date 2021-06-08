Verdes Tropicana Bowl closes its doors for good

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach mainstay has closed its doors.

Verdes Tropical Bowl near PBIA has shut down for good after more than 60 years.

Dozens of bowlers came out to the bowling alley to show their support to the owners.

“I love it. Brought my sister and I together,” said Donna Ryan.

“It’s the people that make this place great,” said manager Murl Lent who has been working at the bowling alley for 19 years. “Everyone treats you like family.”

The general manager of the bowling alley says the pandemic played a role in shutting it down.

“She had a chance to sell so she did,” said Lent.

“The pandemic took its toll on the place and the owners couldn’t keep up,” said Ryan. “We’re just heartbroken it’s going to close.”

It’s unclear what will happen to the property on Florida Mango Road in West Palm Beach.

