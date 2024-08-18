Venezuelans gather in West Palm Beach to protest outcome of Venezuela presidential election

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Large demonstrations are happening across South Florida protesting the presidential election results in Venezuela.

Protesters are calling on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to release the official election results from last month and step down.

The Venezuela Elections Council declared Maduro the winner, but the opposition released the voting breakdown on a public site decalring Edmundo Gonzalez the winner. Gonzalez is a retired diplomat.

In West Palm Beach, hundreds of Venezuelans gathered to voice their concern and anger over the continuing political crisis.

"We've been robbed from the government that we could have had and the free Venezuela that we could have had, but we're still going until the end," Verdecia, one of the protesters in West Palm Beach, said. "We're still fighting."

People like Kelly Rios are protesting with the hopes that she will be able to go back to a country with fair processes.

"I am here because I want to be able to go back to a country that is free, a country that has fair elections, a country that is going to welcome everyone," Rios said.

The United States has rejected Maduro's victory claim and has recognized Gonzalez as the official winner.

