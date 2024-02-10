Watch Now
Vehicle found submerged in West Palm Beach waterway

Volunteer group of divers using sonar discovers car
A car believed to be a late 1980s model was pulled from a West Palm Beach waterway Friday night after a volunteer group found it, police said.
Posted at 11:11 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 23:26:45-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A car believed to be a late 1980s model was pulled from a West Palm Beach waterway Friday night, police said.

The vehicle was found in a lake west of Interstate 95 and south of 45th Street.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the vehicle was found in 12.5 feet of water about 30-40 feet from shore.

Officers with the West Palm Beach Police Department investigate a car found submerged in a waterway on Feb. 9, 2024.
Police said they were called after 6 p.m. Friday by a volunteer group of divers using sonar who found the car at about 11:30 a.m.

The medical examiner arrived just before 10 p.m., and police were awaiting their findings.

Jachles said the car had damage consistent with a crash.

