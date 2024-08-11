USA Wakeboard Nationals find a new home in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — With day one of the 2024 WWA Wake Park National Championship complete, riders are ready for Sunday's championship rounds.

Hundreds of elite athletes, from kids to adults, are in West Palm at Shark Wake Park to showcase their skill and sportsmanship.

The event’s new location is Shark Wake Park, which has only been around for the past five years.

In that short period, it has become regarded as one of the top parks in the country and the home of the Cable Wake Board National Championship.

"The Olympics just happened, and this is our Olympics for us," said Greg Norman Jr, CEO and founder of Shark Wake Park.

You may wonder what is cable wakeboarding?

Well, simply, it's wakeboarding while holding onto cables.

The sport is a national draw.

Hundreds of top riders took center stage in this year's national championship in West Palm.

"It's like the best feeling in the world when you land new tricks,” said Shark Wave Park Rider, Colby Zebarth.

On day one of the national championships, Zebarth stole the show, landing a backside 1080.

Watching the young rider, you'd probably never guess he started riding just a few years ago.

"I came here one day just because my mom saw it online. I figured I'd try it. I fell in love with the sport," said Zarbarth.

Zebarth now heads into the medal rounds for his group ranked number one.

Daniel Grant took center stage moments after the 18-year-old and finished in the top two in the men's professional qualifier.

"My round went really well. I was happy to stay in my pass. Happy to go big for the crowd, kids, and upcoming riders," said Daniel Grant a pro rider for Liquid Force Wakeboards.

Born in Thailand, Grant has become a force to be reckoned with.

After landing a frontward summersault Saturday, he's looking to bring the trophy home.

"Looking forward to the finals tomorrow, and I'm keen to see how the other here at the US nationals do," said Grant.