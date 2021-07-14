Unemployed worker facing eviction says Florida DEO owes her $6,600

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The end of the federal eviction moratorium this month is bringing new urgency to many still struggling with unemployment benefits.

"I think I'm stuck in the system somewhere. I just want it resolved. I'm scared," said Janis Clark.

She said not only does her unemployment problem have her stuck, but she's also running out of time.

Clark is facing eviction from her West Palm Beach apartment and said Florida's Department of Economic opportunity owes her about $6,600.

Janis Clark faces eviction from her West Palm Beach apartment amid ongoing issues with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

She is an out-of-work paralegal who has kept all her records, saying it all started with a repayment issue from five years ago with the DEO.

"I didn't write them a check. It says in the appeal order, current weeks can be used to repay. They call it recoupment," Clark said.

She said DEO recouped the money by taking it out of her current benefits – totaling $3,300.

But when it was all paid back, nothing happened, and she said the answers from DEO don't seem to help.

Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity has been plagued with problems since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"[DEO representatives said], 'Give us a month. Give us a month. Check your bank account every morning. It's going to be there.' ... Nothing has ever happened," Clark said.

She believes it's a simple clerical error that needs attention and wonders how many other people might be affected by this issue.

WPTV contacted the DEO and a spokesman said while they can't comment on Clark's case, they are turning her claim over to a reemployment assistance team for a closer look.

Time is critical for Clark since the eviction moratorium ends on July 31.