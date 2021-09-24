Unclaimed property auction to be held Saturday in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The state is holding a Saturday morning auction in West Palm Beach that will offer unclaimed property to the highest bidder.

Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said the unclaimed property auction will take place at an Embassy Suites located at 1601 Belvedere Road.

The in-person event begins at 9 a.m. and will offer a variety of items including an 18-carat gold necklace and 19th-century gold pocket watch.

State of Florida This 19th-century gold pocket watch is among the items up for auction.

"In Florida, you don't always need a metal detector to search for lost treasure! I'm excited to kickoff our unclaimed property auction in West Palm Beach this week with some outstanding items to bid on," Patronis said in a written statement.

The state estimates that one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds.

Click here to look at items up for auction.

Individuals and business owners can search for unclaimed property at FLTreasureHunt.gov.

The state defines unclaimed property as "a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner."

Unclaimed property is held by business or government entities holders for a set period of time, usually five years.

If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services.