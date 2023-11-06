Watch Now
Trial date set for neo-Nazi found guilty of distributing antisemitic material

The trial for Jon Minadeo's second case is set to start Nov. 29
Jon Minadeo says he believes the charge against him is attempting to censor his free speech.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 11:39:45-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man who was recently found guilty for passing out antisemitic literature appeared in court again Monday morning for another littering case.  

Neo-Nazi Jon Minadeo was recently found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 30 days in jail for attempted littering.

On Monday morning, Judge Marni Bryson set a date for Minadeo's trial relating to his second littering case. Both cases date back to March, when police found him and a group of men tossing antisemitic materials from a truck.  

Minadeo's trial for his second littering case is set to start Nov. 29. This new trial will not have a jury.

His attorney Laura Wright said he plans on appealing the first sentencing.

