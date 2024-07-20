Travelers work through delays and cancelations at PBIA following outage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday evening, long lines at Palm Beach International Airport were full of people waiting to get help from airlines after a tech outage brought operation systems to a halt.

Anita Schrubb was one of them.

“I came at 5:15 and have just been waiting in line here. It’s very, very slow," she said.

Schrubb waited over an hour and a half. She, like many others, was hoping to make her connecting flight to Lisbon for vacation.

“I was on the phone for about three hours and nobody picked up. I went over to the kiosk to see if I could change my flight and it says you have to talk to an agent. So I have —this is my only way to solve this,” she said.

The massive mess was not part of anyone's plans. Delta airlines representatives offered food and water to those searching for solutions.

“We walked into this chaotic mess,” said Michele Sorkin. "We did plan for lots of things, but this was not one of them.”

The delays caused a domino effect for so many travelers.

“I was supposed to take off at 7:11 p.m., then it was delayed where it would be a 45-minute delay, and then, now, it’s 9:16 p.m. so I will totally miss the connection.”

Schrubb was looking to re-book her flight. She was unsure where she would end up on Friday night. All she knew was that it wouldn't be Lisbon.

“Hoping for something for tomorrow,” she said.