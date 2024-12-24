TRAVEL NIGHTMARE: American Airlines experiencing technical issues nationwide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — American Airlines reports technical issues grounding flights nationwide.

This comes during one of the busiest travel days of the year, the day before Christmas.

This is what American Airlines posted on "X" Tuesday morning:

WPTV has a news crew headed to Palm Beach International Airport and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Here is a statement from Fort Lauderdale International Airport:

"Please reach out to American Airlines for a statement on this technology issue. The airline has posted an update on X. Passengers traveling on AA from FLL today should keep in touch with the airline for updated flight status before coming to the airport as there could be flight delays due to this issue."

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.