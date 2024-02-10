Tow truck removes 1980s vehicle, bones from West Palm Beach waterway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A car believed to be a late 1980s model with unknown bones was removed by a tow truck from a West Palm Beach waterway on Saturday.

The vehicle was found in a lake west of Interstate 95 and south of 45th Street, spokesman Mike Jahcles said Friday night.

He told WPTV his agency can't determine yet whether the remains are humans and they need to work with an anthropologist for identification.

Mike Jachles/WPBPD Officers with the West Palm Beach Police Department investigate a car found submerged in a waterway on Feb. 9, 2024.

On Saturday afternoon, a tow truck removed the car from the water with several officers on hand.

Jachles said the vehicle was found submerged in 12.5 feet of water about 30-40 feet from shore.

Police said they were called after 6 p.m. Friday by a volunteer group of divers from Adventures with Purpose and Sunshine State Sonar Search Team using sonar who found the car at about 11:30 a.m.

The medical examiner arrived just before 10 p.m., and police were awaiting their findings.

Jachles said the car had damage consistent with a crash.

Dave Yurkovich, an independent diver who was working with Adventures with Purpose, told WPTY it was a 1987 Honda Prelude with its keys still in the ignition. He says he found what he believed were human remains.

