Florida's Turnpike reopens near West Palm Beach after semi truck crash

All southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near Okeechobee Boulevard near West Palm Beach are shut down Monday morning due to an crash that left a truck lying on its side across all lanes.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike have reopened near Okeechobee Boulevard near West Palm Beach after a crash involving a semi truck shut them down for a while on Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck happened just before 5 a.m.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the semi tipped over on its side. A tow truck eventually hauled the semi away, allowing the lanes to reopen before 7 a.m.

