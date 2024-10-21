Florida's Turnpike reopens near West Palm Beach after semi truck crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike have reopened near Okeechobee Boulevard near West Palm Beach after a crash involving a semi truck shut them down for a while on Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck happened just before 5 a.m.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the semi tipped over on its side. A tow truck eventually hauled the semi away, allowing the lanes to reopen before 7 a.m.

