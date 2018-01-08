Time running out for mortgage help for Florida homeowners

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - From her West Palm Beach home, Marilyn Wilson knew she needed help. Her husband passed away last year and mortgage payments became tough.

"I never in a million years thought I'd be in a position really with my back against the wall," said Wilson.

"It's a major battle for me," she said.

Wilson is one of 46,000 homeowners receiving help from the Florida Hardest-Hit Fund.

Created when the housing market bubble burst in Florida, the program still has plenty of money left to help.

$52 million is still available to Florida homeowners through the program. But the deadline to apply is January 31st.

Paul Baltrun works with the law office of Paul Krasker, a firm helping people apply for the fund.

“The worst thing you can do is do nothing,” said Baltrun.

Baltrun says apply if you've lost your job, gotten a divorce, had a death in the family, basically anything that would make a mortgage payment difficult.

"Your home is the most important asset you have and obviously it's a very stressful situation. We want people to know there is government funding available," said Baltrun.

The federal government provides the money to the state, and it’s criticized the Florida program saying the amount of applicants approved has been too low.

But for people like Wilson, it saved the day with a year's worth of mortgage payments.

You can learn more by visiting www.flhardesthithelp.org.

You can also call the Krasker Law Firm directly at 561-515-3119.