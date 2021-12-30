Watch
Tierra Anderson: Police searching for missing teen in West Palm Beach

She was last seen Tuesday in the area of Whitehall Drive
West Palm Beach police are searching for missing 15-year-old Tierra Anderson.
Posted at 11:40 PM, Dec 29, 2021
2021-12-30 00:13:04-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Tierra Anderson, 15, was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the area of Whitehall Drive.

She is described as 5-foot tall weighing 102 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Tierra was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, white pants and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone who knows Tierra Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact a local police agency or the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 2021-18344.

