Tierra Anderson: Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a teen they say ran away from home.

Tierra Anderson, 15, left her home on Whitehall Drive Monday, March 1, wearing a yellow dress and yellow Crocs.

She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Poice said Tierra may be in the company of a male teen who goes by the nickname "Neno."

Anyone who knows about Tierra Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #2969.

