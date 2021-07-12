Three juveniles hospitalized following shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three juveniles are hospitalized following a shooting in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred at 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Terry Drive.

Deputies said the three victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently investigating. No motive or suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

