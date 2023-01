WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in a fire along Division Avenue and 15th Street in West Palm Beach late Wednesday.

The city's fire and police departments were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 p.m.

The area is between North Australian Road and US 1, and north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Fifteenth Street was blocked off in the area.

Joel Lopez/WPTV West Palm Beach car fire.



The is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.