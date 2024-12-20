'They took a good person': Husband remembers wife killed in crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A senseless crash is how a man describes the accident that caused his wife's death.

West Palm Beach Police said a 15-year-old boy crashed his truck into 68-year-old Maureen Wheeler's car, killing her and landing himself in the hospital.

"They took a good person," said Barry Wheeler, Maureen Wheeler's husband. "Not right."

He was alerted to his wife's crash when her phone called him on it's own since he was her emergency contact.

"She was already dead at that point, but her phone picked it up, so I drove to the accident scene," he said.

Once on scene, he saw his wife's Lexus smashed as well as the the truck the teenager was driving badly damaged.

"He had to be going over 80 miles an hour to do that much damage," Barry Wheeler said.

The pair were married for 24 years and were looking forward to retirement together.

"We were going to on a trip to Paris and Rome and last week, I said I'll take you," he said. "It hit me yesterday that I have no future plans that didn't involve her."

It's not just the future, Barry Wheeler said he is struggling with but the present day and the upcoming holidays.

"Several things that I had ordered for her, came in," he said. "I'll send them back."

He and his wife also recently adopted a 4-month-old puppy, Tessa, that they looked forward to raising.

"She was mommy's baby," he said.

Barry Wheeler said his wife was "the best person" he knew and "best friend."

He now wants answers as to why and how the teen was able get behind the wheel.

"He was only 15," Barry Wheeler said. "He's not allowed to drive at 15."

Officers are investigating why the teen was by himself and said charges are possible.

Barry Wheeler shared if the teenager was in front of him this is what he would say to them.

"You killed a good woman, but I forgive you," he said in tears. "Don't let this ruin your life, but you made a bad choice. Make sure others understand that."