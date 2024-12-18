Watch Now
West Palm Beach police investigating fatal accident at Village Boulevard and Shenandoah Drive

One driver is a 15-year-old boy. The other driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal accident at the intersection of Village Boulevard and Shenandoah Drive.

According to West Palm Beach police, a call came in just before noon Wednesday about a Lexus and pickup truck that crashed.

The driver of the Lexus, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to St. Mary's and is in fair condition.

The accident shut down the southbound lanes of Village Blvd. and eastbound lanes of Shenandoah Dr. Police say they should be reopen after 5 p.m.

