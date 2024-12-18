West Palm Beach police investigating fatal accident at Village Boulevard and Shenandoah Drive

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal accident at the intersection of Village Boulevard and Shenandoah Drive.

According to West Palm Beach police, a call came in just before noon Wednesday about a Lexus and pickup truck that crashed.

The driver of the Lexus, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to St. Mary's and is in fair condition.

#TrafficAlert southbound Village Boulevard closed at Shenandoah Drive while Traffic Homicide Unit investigates a fatal crash between a pickup truck and car. Crash happened just before noon. Expect closure to last through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/7bFOXGGke9 — West Palm PD (@WestPalmPD) December 18, 2024

The accident shut down the southbound lanes of Village Blvd. and eastbound lanes of Shenandoah Dr. Police say they should be reopen after 5 p.m.