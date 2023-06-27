The Lord's Place asking for donations to help homeless during hurricane season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane season is underway and a West Palm Beach social services organization is in preparation mode to help the less fortunate.

The Lord's Place said they are in need of emergency supplies, which will be used to fill more than 300 kits for their clients.

The supplies will help those living on its campuses, in its supportive housing and those living on the streets.

LIST OF ITEMS NEEDED:

The agency said any donation will be appreciated. Individual items needed include:



Flashlights

Batteries

Dried Milk

Can Openers

Powdered drink

Antibacterial wipes

Bleach

Battery-operated personal fans

Disposable raincoats

Umbrellas

Battery packs to charge devices

Hygiene packs (toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, washcloth, lotion)

Canned and nonperishable food, especially proteins and cans with pop-tops.

Bottled water

Individually packaged protein bars and snacks

Small First Aid Kits

Items can also be purchased from The Lord's Place Amazon Wish List and sent directly to its office or dropped off at the Fortin Family Campus administrative office building located at 2808 N. Australian Ave. in West Palm Beach.

If interested in doing a supply drive, contact info@thelordsplace.org or 561-494-0125.