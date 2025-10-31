The Greene School students in West Palm Beach go 'vintage-spooky' for Halloween

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Halloween spirit was in full gear Friday morning at The Greene School in West Palm Beach, where students transformed part of their campus into a 1950s-style haunted drive-in theater.

High school art students led the charge, creating handmade wooden cars, a 17-foot movie screen showcasing student-made horror films and a glowing moon projection to set the spooky scene.

A real 1955 lime-green Ford completed the retro display.

School leaders said this year's "Haunted Hall" was special because it was designed and led by seniors who once experienced a similar event when they were younger students.

"It's super fun and amazing," said senior Andrew Lamm. "It's exciting for the little kids to come in here and have a good time."

Teachers and parents joined the fun for the school's Trunk or Treat celebration, turning the event into a full community affair.

"The teachers, the staff, the parents, the students — they all come together and get behind it just for the sake of having a good time and enjoying the day," said Sarah Knouse, the school's visual arts teacher.