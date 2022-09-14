Teenager arrested after 79-year-old woman violently attacked in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police announced Wednesday they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the violent attack and robbery of a senior citizen last week in West Palm Beach.

The attack, which occurred just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 8, left the 79-year-old woman incapacitated on the ground, according to police spokesman Mike Jachles.

Investigators said the elderly woman was pushing her grocery cart home from the store in the 1900 block of Tamarind Avenue when she was accosted by the 17-year-old suspect.

"The suspect grabbed the victim's cart and knocked her to the ground with such force, she remained there for eight minutes, helpless while struggling to get up," Jachles said in a written statement.

Police said surveillance video showed the suspect approaching the victim from behind and grabbing her cart, which contained her purse.

As the victim clung to the cart, the woman was thrown to the pavement as the teen broke free and took off with the cart.

Detectives were led to the 17-year-old after observing him on video returning to his home after the robbery.

Jachles said the suspect was arrested Friday and charged with robbery without a firearm and aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older after admitting to the crime to detectives.

He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center where he was booked on the charges.