Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach double shooting that left one dead, another injured

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) has taken a suspected gunman into custody less than 24 hours after a double shooting left one man dead and another seriously injured.

According to a statement from WPBPD, Hilbert “Coop” Ellerbe, 53, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Richard Price. He also faces charges of attempted first-degree murder for wounding a second victim and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police responded to the 1400 block of 13th Street around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 21, where officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Price was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses were able to describe the shooter and surveillance footage later captured a suspect matching that description near the crime scene, appearing to watch police activity.

Detectives tracked Ellerbe to a residence on the 1300 block of N. Tamarind Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident.

“Our detectives acted swiftly and decisively to bring this violent offender into custody,” said Assistant Chief of Police Al Musco. “Gun violence will not be tolerated in West Palm Beach, and our department remains committed to protecting this community.”