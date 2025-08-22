Double shooting leaves 1 dead in West Palm Beach, investigation ongoing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the North Tamarind neighborhood Thursday night.

Police responded to the 1400 block of 13th Street at around 11:20 p.m. to find two people who had gunshot wounds. One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

WPBPD is investigating the incident and urges anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.