Suspect arrested after woman fatally shot in West Palm Beach

Alex Castanon arrested on homicide charge
Alex Castanon, arrested in April 17, 2022, homicide in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Alex Castanon faces a homicide charge in connection with a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach on April 17, 2022.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Apr 18, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach arrested a suspect in connection with a Sunday night homicide.

Officers were called to the 600 block of 34th Street in the Old Northwood Historic District at 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the woman, whose name has not been released, was found in the yard. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alex Castanon, 18, of West Palm Beach was arrested Monday morning on a homicide charge.

34th Street shooting in West Palm Beach, April 17, 2022
Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 600 block of 34th Street, April 17, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Miguel Castanon said it was his brother's 18-year-old girlfriend who was shot and killed.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said although the victim was found outside, investigators believe the shooting happened inside.

Jachles said 12 people were in and around the house when the shooting occurred.

