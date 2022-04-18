Suspect arrested after woman fatally shot in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach arrested a suspect in connection with a Sunday night homicide.

Officers were called to the 600 block of 34th Street in the Old Northwood Historic District at 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the woman, whose name has not been released, was found in the yard. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alex Castanon, 18, of West Palm Beach was arrested Monday morning on a homicide charge.

Joel Lopez/WPTV Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 600 block of 34th Street, April 17, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Miguel Castanon said it was his brother's 18-year-old girlfriend who was shot and killed.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said although the victim was found outside, investigators believe the shooting happened inside.

Jachles said 12 people were in and around the house when the shooting occurred.

