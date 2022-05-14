Supporters of abortion rights sound off at 'Bans off our Bodies' rallies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rallies took place across South Florida and throughout the country on Saturday where supporters of abortion rights reacted to the prospect that the Supreme Court will soon strike down the constitutional right to abortion.

A pro-choice rally organized by Planned Parenthood took place in West Palm Beach Saturday morning and another happened in Delray Beach.

In Washington D.C. thousands gathered at the Washington Monument and then marched to the Supreme Court to make their voices heard.

The "Bans off our Bodies" events took place in Pittsburgh, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and many other cities across America.