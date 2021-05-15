Stuffed dog stolen from Animal Care exhibit at South Florida Fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stuffed Labrador Retriever was stolen from the Palm Beach County Animal Care exhibit at the South Florida Fair.

Steve, the stuffed labrador, was part of an educational microchip scanning station at the fair.

According to a"Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control" Facebook post, Steve was stolen Thursday, May 13 at 9:45 p.m. inside the Main Expo Center.

"If you happen to know this person, please ask them to kindly bring Steve back to his station or to our main shelter located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach; no questions asked," said the post.

The post received over 200 comments and hundreds of shares in the first two hours.