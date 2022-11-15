Still unanswered questions in West Palm Beach pair of shootings; police continuing to investigate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are still investigating a pair of connected shootings that happened just blocks apart Monday.

Police said one left an eight-year-old girl injured, and the other injured a 17-year-old boy.

The shootings happened less than a mile apart, the first in the 900 block of Fifth Street, the second at 13th Steet and Tamarind Avenue.

As of Tuesday, police still have not confirmed where the shots were fired from, where both children were when they were shot, and whether the shootings were random or targeted.

Tuesday, WPTV reached back out to the West Palm Beach Police Department for answers to those questions and others regarding both shootings.

Public Information Officer, Mike Jachles, told WPTV crews that the police department did not have any updates, and couldn’t answer any other questions, as detectives are still early on in the investigation. He did, however, tell us he would provide an update as soon as he had one.

WPTV also reached out to the School District of Palm Beach County, which confirmed the eight-year-old child is a student within the district but did not confirm which school she attends.

The school district also released the following statement, reading in full,

The School District is saddened by this senseless act of violence. Thankfully, this child will recover. While the District will not confirm which school this student attends, we will say that we are prepared to work with the family and support them in any way we can.

For residents in the neighborhood of both shootings, the knowledge of two children injured in gunfire was jarring.

“It’s sad,” said Fred Law, a Palm Beach County native, and resident in the area. “Was she out of school? Or just getting out of school?”

Law said he was nearly hit by bullets in the parking lot of a convenience store on 13th and Tamarind Avenue, where police say the second shooting took place.

“I ducked down. ‘Cause I’m afraid for my life,” said Law. “I went down right there,” he added, pointing to the area of the parking lot where he ducked for cover.

Law showed us where he saw bullets hit the convenience store’s door, shattering the glass. Law said he had just gotten off work at the time of the shooting and was heading inside the convenience store when he heard the gunfire.

“Going into the store to get an apple juice, and ‘pow,’” said Law. “It [gunfire] hit the glass and went that way,” he said, pointing towards the back of the store.

Workers at the food mart showed WPTV crews where the bullets traveled all the way to the other side of the building, shattering a vending machine.

“I could have been standing right there,” said Law.

Just three-quarters of a mile away, crime scene tape still litters the ground near Janara Hubbard’s home in the 900 block of Fifth Street.

The mother recalls hearing her 14-year-old daughter screaming her name around the same time police said the 17-year-old boy was shot.

“She was like, ‘mom, mom, help, somebody help me,” said Hubbard. “We are not safe in our own neighborhood.”

Janara is one of many residents on Fifth Street who told WPTV they saw people running and screaming.

“I don't think no one feels safe over here,” said Hubbard. “It's about to bring me to tears. It’s getting out of control here. We need help.”

Both Hubbard and Law said they hope the violence ends.

“When are we going to get some help?” Said Hubbard.

Law added he believes the community is now rallying around the families affected.

“My blessings to you guys. Hope you all keep your head up,” said Law.

Police have still not announced a suspect in custody as of Tuesday evening. Jachles said at this point, police have not found any evidence connecting these two shootings to Monday’s officer-involved shooting on 15th Street and Windsor Avenue, but said they are not ruling out a connection as a possibility.

Both victims in these two shootings are expected to fully recover.

