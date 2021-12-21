Fort Pierce man accused of killing 16-year-old girl in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Pierce man is accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl in West Palm Beach.

Larry Young Jr., 25, was arrested Thursday by U.S. marshals on unrelated charges in St. Lucie County.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Young fired a gun during a Dec. 10 altercation in the 500 block of 17th Street, killing the teen bystander.

Palm Beach County Judge Charles Burton said in court that the girl "had the misfortune of sitting in a vehicle with her parents when you decided to allegedly have a shootout in downtown West Palm Beach."

The victim's name was being withheld by police.

Young faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

As Burton was finishing explaining why he ordered Young to be held without bond, Young called the judge a "b---h-ass cracker" as he walked away.

Burton then called Young back into the courtroom to say that he was sentencing him to five months and 29 days in jail for criminal contempt of court.