3 dead, including a 16-year-old girl, in two unrelated shootings in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating two unrelated shootings that left three people dead, including a 16-year-old girl.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 11, 2021
Officials said the first incident occurred Friday at around 8 p.m. near 17th St. and Spruce Avenue.

According to police, shots were fired during an argument striking a 16-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander.

She was driven by a private car to Good Samaritan hospital where she died.

A second shooting just before midnight in the 600 block of 52nd St.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two men dead. One victim was inside a residence and another outside, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

