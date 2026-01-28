Speeding on Loxahatchee Road sparks safety concerns

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Speeding drivers in Loxahatchee are creating dangerous conditions for pedestrians, according to a concerned mother who says her family no longer feels safe walking in their neighborhood.

Brie Rhemer has lived just off 180th Avenue in Loxahatchee for nearly seven years. She says walking with her family used to be a regular part of their routine.

“We like to go for walks as a family, to decompress, to get fresh air for our mental health, our physical well-being,” Rhemer said.

But over the last few years, Rhemer says speeding on 180th Avenue has become a serious problem.

“I'm always looking over my shoulder, hoping a car doesn't, you know, they don't look down at their phone, get a text message, swerve off, veer into us. So you know, it's very scary for us,” she said.

Rhemer says she wants speed tables, stop signs, or any other measures that could slow drivers down. Frustrated and worried about her children’s safety, she reached out to WPTV's Michael Hoffman for help.

“I saw that you did care about that. It's why I reached out,” Rhemer said.

After speaking with Rhemer, Hoffman contacted Elizabeth Accomondo, the board president of the Indian Trail Improvement District. Accomondo says law enforcement has already taken steps to address the issue.

“Once you and I spoke about the concerns on 100 and 80th, I notified PBSO, and they said they would step up some enforcement,” Accomondo said. “I have noticed a slight decline,” she said.

Despite that, Accomondo says speeding remains a major concern throughout Loxahatchee. “Very serious. Very serious,” she said.

Accomondo says possible solutions for Rhemer’s street include speed tables and stop signs, but those options depend on board approval, coordination with fire rescue, county approval, and funding.

“Well, we can approach the board and see if the board, you know, has an appetite to put speed tables there, you know, and discuss it with fire rescue,” Accomondo said.

She says cost is one of the biggest hurdles.

"The speed tables, as I said, are not cheap. We're looking at, you know, $18,000 apiece, ideally, stop signs. If we can get the stop signs or get the county to allow us to put the stop signs, that will definitely help,” she said.

Accomondo says the district is exploring grants and other funding options to address speeding on Rhemer’s street and other areas where residents have raised similar concerns. In the meantime, she’s asking drivers to slow down and look out for their neighbors.

“This is something we need to resolve, and get everybody on board together as a community to really make these changes happen,” Accomondo said.

Accomondo says Rhemer’s concerns, along with others across the district, will be brought before the board at its Tuesday night meeting.