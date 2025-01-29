South Floridian volunteers in California helping wildfire victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The American Red Cross South Florida Region sends six volunteers from our area to California to help fire victims pick up the pieces.

These volunteers have helped out with sheltering, logistics and public affairs.

Here's more about our neighbors lending a helping hand as Californians face fire devastation.

Dariana Molina: South Florida’s Regional Communications Manager from West Palm Beach. Assisting the public affairs team in gathering stories from the field.

Marcia Tyrrell: a Juno Beach resident, has volunteered in the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter since 2010 and has deployed over 20 times in the last 15 years.

Dave Evans: a Boynton Beach resident, has volunteered in the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter since 2017 and has deployed over 40 times in the last 8 years.

Joe Vizzi: a Sebastian resident, helping the logistics team as an emergency response vehicle driver. Vizzi has been a volunteer since 2018 and deploys often, including fives times last year to help with the multiple hurricanes.

Veronica Block: a Delray Beach resident, is a shelter volunteer.

Carol VanArsdale: an Atlantis resident, is a shelter volunteer.

Dariana Molina of West Palm Beach sits down with WPTV reporter Brooke Chau while in California and said, "It feels very eerie, it almost resembles what I would think a war zone would look like to be quite honest with you…. It is very chilling.”

The American Red Cross has over 730 responders assigned to help the California relief operations. Our six local volunteers are expected to return back to the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast later this week.