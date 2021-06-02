South Florida Science Center to honor military, first responders with appreciation day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium will be celebrating hometown heroes and their families with a free event later this month.

The event on June 19 will honor military service members, veterans, first responders and their families.

It will include a barbecue, meet-and-greet with local armed forces members, military vehicle demonstration, mini-golf tournament, live science shows, exhibit exploration.

The special day will start at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

Those with valid military service identification or first responder employee badge and up to four guests are welcome to the free event.

Pre-registration is required and applicable identification will be required to redeem tickets.

The event is also available to general the public for $5 each, which will benefit the Forgotten Soldiers and the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.