South Florida Science Center to honor military, first responders with appreciation day

Event to include barbecue, mini golf, live science shows, more
South Florida Science Center
The South Florida Science Center is honoring military service members, veterans, first responders and their families by hosting Hometown Hero Appreciation Day on June 19, 2021.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 02, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium will be celebrating hometown heroes and their families with a free event later this month.

The event on June 19 will honor military service members, veterans, first responders and their families.

It will include a barbecue, meet-and-greet with local armed forces members, military vehicle demonstration, mini-golf tournament, live science shows, exhibit exploration.

The special day will start at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

Those with valid military service identification or first responder employee badge and up to four guests are welcome to the free event.

Pre-registration is required and applicable identification will be required to redeem tickets.

The event is also available to general the public for $5 each, which will benefit the Forgotten Soldiers and the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

