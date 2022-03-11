South Florida leaders raise awareness for bike safety on roadways

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the first 3 months of 2022, there have been 47 bicycle-related crashed, according to the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (TPA). Of those 47 crashed, 3 resulted in fatalities or serious injuries.

The TPA is hoping to bring awareness to bikers on the roadways for Bicycle Month, happening this month.

They want to remind drivers of the laws when a bicycle is nearby with the bicycle ride happening in downtown West Palm Beach today.

TPA, local leaders, and residents will meet at the TPA headquarters for a 30-minute ride around town. Pedestrian Bicycle Coordinator Alyssa Frank said they will make stops along the way to point out bike-rental options, different types of bike lanes, and more.

"People should feel comfortable to travel wherever they need to travel or have the ability to travel, because at the end of the day bicycles are great, they're fun, they're great exercise," Frank said. "But a lot of people rely on that as their mode of transportation, and it's not anyone's place to get in the way of that."

Bicycles are also offering a cheaper alternative to cars as fuel prices surge. Frank said TPA is already anticipating more bikers on the road, "Now is a fantastic opportunity to maybe switch out the more expensive form of transportation like driving, where you have to pay gas, oil, maintenance, all of that. Now's the perfect time to switch over to other modes of transportation."

The ride starts at 8 a.m. at Palm Beach TPA 301 Datura Street, West Palm Beach. They are asking the public to arrive at 7:45 a.m..

The TPA wants to remind drivers, that the law requires 3 feet between cars and bike on the road.

