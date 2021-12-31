Watch
Live: Law enforcement agencies hold New Year's Eve news conference

Officials seek zero deaths due to DUI/BUI-related crashes
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 14:04:42-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Multiple law enforcement agencies are coming together Friday to promote a safe start to the new year on South Florida roads and waterways.

The Florida Highway Patrol, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are holding a news conference in West Palm Beach.

More than 50 troopers, FWC officers and deputies are attending the news conference.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the purpose is to send the message that law enforcement will have an increased presence on the roadways and waterways for New Year's Eve.

The agencies said they will be actively looking to remove dangerous and impaired drivers from the roads and waterways in South Florida.

Officials said their goal is zero deaths due to DUI/BUI-related crashes during the New Year's holiday.

