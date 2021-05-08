South Florida Fair kicks off and masks are optional

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday is the opening day of the South Florida Fair for the second time.

"The food, the vendors being so nice," Constance Lovett said.

Lovett and her husband Desmond said the fair for them is relaxing. She said it helps with face masks now optional.

"I came in with my mask. I was told at the entrance "You don't have to wear your mask. I was like ok, I'm for it," she said.

Rides are up and running, there's good food, and games are being played.

"We got the executive order that Governor DeSantis said people in Florida did not need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. We said we were going to go with that," Vicki Chouris, CEO and president of the South Florida Fair said.

In January, the South Florida Fair put on a "Mini Fair" because of the pandemic. They were forced to scale back their ride and vendor selections. To help minimize the risk of COVID-19, masks were required.

Not everyone is going without masks this time. Kenneth De Jesus said he's going to wear his mask.

"There's a choice and if they choose not to wear a mask that's them. And I would like it if they respected my choice," he said.

Staff, vendors, and fair volunteers are also wearing facial coverings.

While masks are optional for visitors, so is getting vaccinated. The Palm Beach County Health District is on-site for the next four days for those who want to be inoculated.

This full-scale fair is actually operating on 60% of its budget but you can't tell.

Lovett said it's all good.

"Just coming out today is kind of like [sigh] can breathe a little bit," she said.

