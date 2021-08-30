South Florida emergency crews respond to help Hurricane Ida victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Emergency officials from South Florida are on the ground in Louisiana after widespread destruction was caused by Hurricane Ida.

The storm has been downgraded after making landfall, butt more flooding is forecasted as the system continues to move.

It's been a long 36 hours for many folks in Louisiana, and Florida is doing everything possible to help following the monster hurricane that pounded the Gulf coast.

More than a million people are without power, including almost the entire city of New Orleans.

Florida Power and Light tells WPTV it has deployed more than 750 employees and contractors to help with the restoration process, which could take weeks.

Boats and rescue vehicles have been on the move in southern Louisiana searching for people trapped in their homes from severe flooding.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said our urban search and rescue teams, Florida Task Force 1 and Florida Task Force 2, have been deployed. They are currently on standby in Mississippi.

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County sent its canteen and rapid response unit on Monday. It's en route to Biloxi, Mississippi to provide meals and assistance to help as many people as possible impacted by hurricane ida.

"We were instructed to take enough meals for 1,500 people once we arrive, but then they will centralize all the food distribution and meal prep so those vehicles have an opportunity to go out to reach people who don't have transportation, water, power, those kinds of things," said Maj. James Hill.

The Salvation Army volunteers will be there for two weeks.

The Florida National Guard tells WPTV about 50 members will also be sent on Tuesday to Louisiana.