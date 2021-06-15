Social justice children's bookstore opening in West Palm Beach

At Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach there’s a new store filled with stories focusing on children and families from diverse backgrounds.

It’s called Rohi’s Readery.

“Which is a social justice driven, children’s bookstore and learning center that is committed to critical literacy that promotes inclusivity and diversity,” Pranoo Kumar said.

Kumar is the founder of the store; the mission is personal.

“Rohi (smiles) Rohi is actually short for Rohini,” she explained. “Rohini in India, my grandmother, was a steadfast advocate for educational rights for children especially during the caste system and colonized India.”

Kumar says growing up in America still presented its challenges.

“Feeling experiences of isolation, for not only myself, but my family as well,” she said.

After the birth of her daughter Rohini, Kumar became determined to not only share her grandmother’s name, but her legacy.

“She was one who made sure that every child always felt seen, loved, heard and valued,” she said.

Now, the walls at her store are lined with faces of different shades, hair of different textures and children from different backgrounds.

“So, my hope is that if you’re looking to find community, if you’re looking to build community, if you’re looking to just have a space to be your authentic and unapologetic self that Rohi’s Readery will be that for you,” Kumar said.

The grand opening is on Friday, June 18th. There are events scheduled for Juneteenth and Father’s Day for more information click here https://www.rohisreadery.com/