‘SO GENUINE’: Family mourns woman killed in car crash in Vero Beach, driver of vehicle remains missing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Loved ones are left with the pain of 26-year-old Crystina Atkinson’s loss as they seek answers about who was behind the wheel.

“I miss everything about her,” said Atkinson's brother, Alfonso. “She’s always going to be in my heart.”

WPTV first told you about Atkinson last month, when she was found dead inside the passenger seat of her car following a crash. The driver is nowhere to be found.

On Wednesday, loved ones gathered at Shuler’s Memorial Chapel in West Palm Beach for Atkinson. It was an evening filled with memories, tears, and unanswered questions about her unexpected death.

Now, family members, friends and coworkers are left carrying the pain.

“We’re definitely going to miss herm because she is the glue that kept us all together,” Atkinson's mother, Crystal, said.

WPTV WPTV's Zitlali Solache spoke exclusively with Crystina's parents, Alvin and Crystal Atkinson.

They gathered to remember Atkinson as a light who will not be forgotten. Her siblings added that her presence would brighten any room.

“She was so precious, so beautiful,” said Atkinson's sister, Mary, said. “So genuine. She cared about everybody.”

WPTV Mary Atkinson, said her sister Crystina, could light up any room.

They said Atkinson's passing has impacted many lives, especially the 3-year-old daughter she leaves behind.

“All of the memories. I’m going to hold them so close,” said Mary. “That’s all I have left of her. Not only the memories but I also have a niece, her baby. I’m putting my all for her.”

As detectives continue working to piece together what happened that night, loved ones hope for closure.

WPTV Alfonso Atkinson finds comfort by holding a picture of his sister Crystina.

“I pray they find who did this to my sister,” said Mary. “My sister will have justice.”

Vero Beach Police said detectives continue to search for the driver. A celebration of life will also be held for Atkinson on Thursday, April 10 at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Riviera Beach.