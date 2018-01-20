Single mother of 3 gets Habitat for Humanity home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - - It's a fresh start for one Palm Beach County family and it didn't come easy.

For years Teawanna Teal has dreamed of owning her own home. Friday her dream became a reality.

Right now, it doesn't look like much, but 10 days ago the busy mother of three found out that she will finally have a place to call her home.

"I mean it's going to be a huge impact for something for my kids, that they have something stable to live in," she told WPTV.

A little more than a year ago she didn't think she would see this day.

"I did get denied, it hurt, I did cry a little bit but I tried it again," Teal said.

This time, Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County approved her application and the sponsors of the home turned out to be her new employer.

"To be able to represent Publix and present that check to the Teal family and have a Publix associate receive the home, it makes for a pretty Good Friday," Tim Redding, Regional Director said.

She'll have to volunteer for 400 hours, working to build her home. It won't be easy. She's a student, working two jobs and raising three kids. But Teal says this is a step in the right direction.

"It's a start for a new journey, a new life for us," she said.

Some Publix employees will also help build the home over the next few months.