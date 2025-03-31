Shooting in West Palm Beach Publix parking lot occurred during drop off of 8-year-old boy, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about what led up to a shooting in a Publix parking lot that sent a man to the hospital late Friday night in West Palm Beach.

The suspect in the shooting, Joseph Halford, 28, of West Palm Beach, is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to a Publix located at 831 Village Drive after a man was shot in the parking lot.

The report said the 36-year-old victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue for a single gunshot wound to the neck.

Police said both Halford and the victim's girlfriend were still at the scene when they arrived. Also, present was Halford's 8-year-old son.

The child told police that he was in the process of being dropped off by his mother and her boyfriend and was to be picked up by his father, Halford.

The victim's girlfriend told police when the parties involved met up in the parking lot, "she did not hear any arguing, but only heard one gunshot."

After noticing her boyfriend was shot, she called the police. The woman told police that she did not know that Halford had a gun, but he was "known to carry one." She also said that Halford's "actions were uncalled for."

WPTV A shooting took place in the Publix Village Commons parking lot in West Palm Beach on March 28, 2025.

When he was interviewed by police, Halford told detectives that he shot the 36-year-old man because he pointed his "middle finger at (him) in a 'gun gesture' and then pressed the two fingers to Halford's head and pushed his head."

"Halford stated that he just wanted to get his son and not deal with (the 36-year-old man)," the arrest report said.

After the child exited his mother's van, Halford grabbed the boy and placed him in the rear of his car.

Halford told police that the 36-year-old man uttered to him, "I spared you because of your son."

Once the child was in his car, Halford said he pulled out his gun from under his left armpit, turned around and said, "I shot him."

The bullet struck the man in the front of the neck/throat and exited the back of the man's neck, according to the affidavit.

Halford said he did not see a weapon in the victim's hand before shooting him. However, he pointed the firearm "directly" at the man's head and chest area, telling investigators "he did not intend to kill him."

While at the scene, police recovered a semi-automatic 9mm Taurus and a single casing.

Halford was taken into custody and faces a charge of attempted felony murder with a firearm.