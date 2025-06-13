Sheriff Bradshaw weighs in on protest prep as residents brace across Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Protesters from across Palm Beach County are expected to descend on downtown West Palm Beach this weekend.

WPTV’s Michael Hoffman sat down with the sheriff, who says local law enforcement will be working together to keep things peaceful.

WATCH: Crowds across country to participate in 'No Kings' protests

Sheriff weighs in on protest prep as residents brace across Palm Beach County

From Boca Raton to Palm Beach Gardens and West Palm Beach, police throughout Palm Beach County tell me they’ll be keeping an eye on the crowds that turn out for Saturday’s “No Kings” protests.

“I think it's fantastic because that's a constitutional right,” said Hervé, a resident of West palm Beach who wished not to share his last name.

“I hope for people to use their brain, use their common sense,” said concerned resident Kim Nichols.

People Hoffman spoke with hope for peaceful demonstrations. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is hoping for the same.

“As long as you don't start breaking the law or get out of hand, everything will go smooth,” said Bradshaw.

Cones already line the road near Mar-a-Lago. Protesters plan to meet at two locations in West Palm Beach — Meyer Amphitheater and Phipps Park — and then march to President Trump’s estate.

“We’ll make sure you get your message out,” said Bradshaw. “We'll make sure the public stays safe, and we'll be fine.”

State 'We will kill you': Florida sheriff issues stern warning Scripps News Group

Hoffman learned protesters in the South County locations will caravan up to the larger rally in downtown West Palm Beach. Boca Raton police tell WPTV: “BRPD officers have been and will continue to be vigilant to ensure all participants are safe while peacefully expressing themselves.”

In Palm Beach Gardens, demonstrations will kick off in front of the North County Courthouse at 9 a.m.

“I think it helps to talk with organizers like we did ahead of time and let them know this is what we expect from you and things will go good,” said Bradshaw.

Sheriff Bradshaw did not want to discuss any operational details, but law enforcement says they’re preparing for hundreds of people, and significant traffic delays.

“The less traffic we have on the roads, the better,” he added.