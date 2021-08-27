Shannon Wiley: Police searching for missing woman in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a woman they say has been missing for almost 3 weeks.

Shannon Wiley, 39, was last seen Saturday, Aug. 7, in the 900 block of 45th Street.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said Shannon was last seen wearing a grey shirt with the word "Sunshine" in gold lettering on the front, black pants, and white, gold, and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone who knows about Shannon's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 21-11963.