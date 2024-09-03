Seen this trolley around town? You don't know the half of it

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you've ever been to downtown West Palm Beach, you've probably seen or hopped on a bright pink trolley.

For some, a Rose Trolley is free transportation. But in neighboring Black communities, they are vehicles of change.

"They don't have any transportation here [for things like] going just to Publix, to the doctor's office, to pick up their prescription," said Tonia Rich.

The wheels for Rose Trolley were set motion when Rich spent time delivering meals to homebound seniors as part of the kitchen ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church. She and her brother, Terry, who grew up in areas like Northwood and Pleasant City, wanted to do more.

"Somehow, some way it came about and now we all in," Terry Rich said.

Seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., the colorful fleet of trolleys — that look more like large decked out golf carts — zip through downtown hot spots in West Palm Beach and its dilapidated areas that border it.

The trolleys have become just as much of a staple as their sibling operators.

"They're more helpful. They're more patient," said Ms. Betty, a Rose rider.

For those who think an apostrophe is missing from the word Rose, WPTV anchor Hollani Davis found out it's by design. It's a tribute to a bustling street not far from where the owners grew up.

"Who is Rose?" Davis asked.

"Rosemary growing up is where all of the business and the taxi cabs were. The happenings! Kind of nod to that," Tonia Rich said.

WPTV Rose Trolleys service up to 13 miles including the Historic Northwest, Pleasant City, Northwood, Clematis, and City Place in downtown West Palm Beach.

Today, the Rich's pride themselves in serving their community by shuttling families with young children to school, handing out hygiene kits, taking people to church on Sundays, and carting patients to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church for mental health support.

They also take pride in supporting other minority businesses by bringing in customers.

"A lot of times, Rose Trolley are our voice for small business. They talk to people and let them know what's in our neighborhood," said Darren Studstill, whose family runs Cityside Suites, a hub for small businesses on Rosemary Avenue.

WPTV Business owner Darren Studstill told WPTV anchor Hollani Davis that Rose Trolley helps keep minority dollars in a community that often doesn't have disposable income to spend on advertising.

In the future, Rose Trolley would like to replicate its business model to serve other nearby communities of color. For now, the owners are focused on finding a way to pay their small army of drivers a livable wage of $17.81 an hour. Currently, drivers who live in the areas where they run routes make $15 an hour.

"They are more than just drivers. They are social workers. They are case managers. They pass out the hygiene bags. We're like the barbershop and hairdresser in our community," Tonia Rich saud.

Rose Trolley receives financial support from the city of West Palm Beach and philanthropic groups like the Quantum Foundation.

Currently, customers can call and reserve a ride on a Rose Trolley. Soon, they'll be able to schedule a time through a phone app.