School District of Palm Beach County addresses drinking water advisory

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County said Monday that its schools have taken the necessary precautions to isolate all drinking water fountains on campus and have distributed safe bottled drinking water as needed.

The initiative comes after the city issued a drinking water advisory Friday, May 28, advising vulnerable residents not to drink the tap water due to elevated levels of a toxin produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae.

The toxin was detected in the raw water samples collected from the East Lobe of Clear Lake and the finished water at the treatment plant that supplies water to West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, and South Palm Beach.

The district said it is ensuring that all meals on campuses are safe as well.

According to the district, a message was sent to all parents, guardians, and staff of the impacted schools.

The following schools are under the advisory:

Alexander W Dreyfoos Jr SOA

Bak Middle School Of The Arts

Bear Lakes Middle

Belvedere Elementary

Conniston Community Middle

Egret Lake Elementary

Forest Hill Community High

Grassy Waters Elementary

Jeaga Middle

Northboro Elementary

Northmore Elementary

Palm Beach Lakes Community High

Palm Beach Public School

Palmetto Elementary

Pleasant City Elementary

Roosevelt Community Middle

Roosevelt Elementary

South Olive Elementary

U B Kinsey/Palmview Elementary

Westward Elementary

Health officials said residents in vulnerable populations, including children under the age of six, the elderly, and those with preexisting conditions, should not drink from local tap water, and specifically, avoid boiling water because it increasingly releases these toxins into the air.

The City of West Palm Beach will continue to operate a point of distribution at Gaines Park, 1501 N. Australian Ave., for the distribution of water to vulnerable populations impacted by the drinking water advisory.

Bottled water is suggested for those individuals until the advisory is lifted, although tap water may be used for bathing, washing dishes, cleaning, and doing laundry.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Gaines Park bottled water distribution will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For questions about the Water Advisory or for additional information, call the city’s hotline at 561 -822-2222 or click here for more details.