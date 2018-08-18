'Clear the Shelters' animal adoption drive held Saturday

2:01 PM, Aug 9, 2018
More than 100 animals were adopted during the event.

WPTV and NBC stations around the country will team up with hundreds of shelters on Aug. 18 for the fourth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

Every year, millions of companion animals end up in shelters. And while shelter adoption rates have been steadily rising since 2011, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 1.5 million animals — 860,000 cats and about 670,000 dogs — are euthanized each year due to overcrowding.

The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them. And, by adopting a shelter animal, you actually save two lives.

"Every single pet that is adopted frees shelter staff up to work with and prepare the next pet for potential adoption," said Kenny Lamberti, director of strategic engagement and companion animals for the Humane Society.

Last year, more than 80,000 pets were adopted from over 900 shelters across the country. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 153,651 pets find forever homes.

So if you’re thinking about taking home a new furry friend, consider heading to a local animal shelter to adopt during Clear the Shelters on Aug. 18, when hundreds of shelters will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive.

This year, five local shelters have signed up for the Clear the Shelters event. Members of the WPTV team will be out at some of these locations on Saturday, so stop by and say hello.

Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control
7100 Belvedere Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 233-1200
10 AM - 5 PM
100 dogs and 100 cats to adopt
They are offering free adoptions on Aug. 18
http://www.pbcgov.com/animal
https://www.facebook.com/PBCACC/

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast
4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave.
Palm City, FL  34990
(772) 223-8822
10 AM - 5 PM
60-75 animals available to adopt
Waiving adoption fees for this event
https://www.hstc1.org/
https://facebook.com/humanesocietyTC/

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
3200 Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL  33409
(561) 686-3663
10 AM - 6 PM
200 cats and 150 dogs available to adopt
Waiving adoption fees for this event
http://www.PeggyAdams.org
https://www.facebook.com/PeggyAdamsARL

Big Dog Ranch Rescue
1444 Okeechobee Blvd.
Loxahatchee, FL  33418
(561) 791-6465
10 AM - 5 PM
500 dogs available 
Free BBQ and every adoption will get a goody bag and free first vet visit
http://www.bdrr.org
http://www.facebook.com/BigDogRanchRescue

Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic and Ranch (Humane Society of Greater Jupiter)
401 Maplewood Drive Suite 10
Jupiter, FL   33468
(561) 747-5311
8 AM - 6 PM
100 animals ready to adopt
http://www.furryfriendsadoption.org/
https://www.facebook.com/furryfriendsadoptionclinicandranch/

 

