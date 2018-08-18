'Clear the Shelters' animal adoption drive held Saturday

WPTV and NBC stations around the country will team up with hundreds of shelters on Aug. 18 for the fourth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

Every year, millions of companion animals end up in shelters. And while shelter adoption rates have been steadily rising since 2011, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 1.5 million animals — 860,000 cats and about 670,000 dogs — are euthanized each year due to overcrowding.

The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them. And, by adopting a shelter animal, you actually save two lives.

"Every single pet that is adopted frees shelter staff up to work with and prepare the next pet for potential adoption," said Kenny Lamberti, director of strategic engagement and companion animals for the Humane Society.

Last year, more than 80,000 pets were adopted from over 900 shelters across the country. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 153,651 pets find forever homes.

So if you’re thinking about taking home a new furry friend, consider heading to a local animal shelter to adopt during Clear the Shelters on Aug. 18, when hundreds of shelters will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive.

This year, five local shelters have signed up for the Clear the Shelters event. Members of the WPTV team will be out at some of these locations on Saturday, so stop by and say hello.