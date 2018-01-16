All lanes re-open after rollover crash I-95 northbound in West Palm Beach

Scott Sutton
11:25 AM, Jan 16, 2018
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A wreck on Interstate 95 northbound caused delays Tuesday near the 45th Street exit in West Palm Beach.

Traffic cameras at 11:15 a.m. showed one vehicle on its roof in the middle of I-95 with multiple lanes closed.

Police and fire crews are at the scene.

The vehicle was removed from the road by 11:40 a.m. and traffic was back to normal by 12:30 p.m.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

