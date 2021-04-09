Watch
Robert Mostupanick: Deputies looking for missing, possibly endangered man

Mostupanick is driving a red 2020 Honda Civic with Vermont tag # FWW267
Posted at 11:13 PM, Apr 08, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing man they say is in the early stages of dementia.

Robert Mostupanick, 72, left his residence in Palm Beach County at 2 p.m. Thursday driving a red 2020 Honda Civic, Vermont tag # FWW267. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Deputies said Mostupanick is new to the area.

Anyone who comes into contact with Robert Mostupanick is urged to contact the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

