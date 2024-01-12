Robbery suspect crashes U-Haul into West Palm Beach police vehicle, injuring officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A robbery suspect was arrested Thursday after crashing into a West Palm Beach police vehicle, injuring an officer, police said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said they received a call just before 10 a.m. about a robbery at a Boost Mobile located on South Dixie Highway.

The suspect's vehicle, a U-Haul, was later seen at 1:30 p.m. and was pursued by detectives on South Broadway.

The driver of the U-Haul, identified as Datavious Manuel, 26, then struck a stopped police vehicle on North Broadway, according to Jachles.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV Police said a robbery suspect was arrested after he crashed a U-Haul into a West Palm Beach police officer's vehicle on Jan. 11, 2024.

Police said Manuel then veered off the road, hitting either a stop sign or a lamppost before coming to a stop.

The officer inside his marked police vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Police have not released the name of the injured officer.

Manuel was arrested on multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding, battery on an officer, resisting arrest and robbery.

Detectives said they were able to identify Manuel because he was arrested last month in connection with a carjacking.