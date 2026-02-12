Roads closed in downtown West Palm Beach through next week for Palm Tree Music Festival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Downtown West Palm Beach is preparing for a major influx of visitors as the sold-out Palm Tree Music Festival takes over the waterfront this Saturday, but residents and commuters should prepare for significant traffic disruptions that will continue for more than a week.

The one-day festival, featuring headliner Calvin Harris, is expected to draw 12,000 people to downtown West Palm Beach, transforming the waterfront into a massive dance floor. Gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday, with the show wrapping up by 11 p.m.

"Calvin Harris is coming. It's really exciting," said Chris Adair of West Palm Beach.

Extensive road closures began Sunday and will remain in effect through Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. for festival setup and breakdown. The closures include:

Road Closures (Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. – Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.):

North & South Clematis Street between Narcissus Street and Flagler Drive

Lantana Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and North Clematis Street

Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Datura Street

Additional Event-Day Closures

Saturday, February 14 | 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.:



200 Block of Clematis Street

Narcissus Street between Banyan Boulevard and Datura Street

Additional closures will be in effect on event day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., including the 200 block of Clematis Street and Narcissus Street between Banyan Boulevard and Datura Street.

"Ridiculous," said Kenneth Brandenburg of West Palm Beach. The extensive closures are forcing people to take longer routes to reach their destinations, affecting daily routines like exercise and commuting.

"It's been blocking my running every day. But, I mean, it's all worth it," Adair said.

Miguel from Fort Lauderdale, who regularly visits the area, noted the impact on familiar routes.

"I'm used to running around here, when I come here, and I'm like, 'Oh my god,'" he said, in response to all of the barricades used to shut down the road, as crews set up for the event.

Despite the traffic inconvenience, city officials and tourism leaders are celebrating the economic impact of large-scale events like the Palm Tree Music Festival. New numbers show that such events helped push tourism in Palm Beach County to a record high in 2025.

"Palm Beaches broke the record in visitation to 10.7 million visitors," said Milton Segarra, president and CEO of Discover the Palm Beaches.

Segarra emphasized the importance of musical events for continued growth in the region.

"Musical events are so important in the growth," Segarra said.

The festival is expected to bring new visitors to the city, providing an additional boost to the local economy.

"New people coming in, visiting the city. It's going to be great for the economy as well," Adair said.

Organizers warn that the large crowds will make parking challenging and recommend that attendees plan ahead for transportation and arrival times.

But the city says these garages will remain open:

Sapodilla Garage on 645 Clematis St, $20 pay on entry

Clematis Garage on 500 Banyan Blvd, $25 pay on entry

Evernia Garage on 333 Evernia St, $30 pay on entry

City Center on 199 N Dixie Hwy, $40 pay on entry

Banyan Garage on 200 Banyan Blvd, $40 pay on entry

The city said the prices to park at the garages goes up the closer you get to the waterfront.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

