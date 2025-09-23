Palm Tree Music Festival announces first West Palm Beach date in 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new electronic music festival is headed to our area in 2026.

Palm Tree Music Festival announced its first-ever date in West Palm Beach today, with headliners Kygo and Calvin Harris, as well as Sofi Tukker, Bunt., and more.

The festival makes its debut in partnership with development and real estate company Related Ross.

In a press release, organizers say West Palm Beach was chosen as it is "rapidly transforming into one of America’s most dynamic cities, fueled by a new generation of residents with an appetite for live music, dining, and lifestyle experiences."

West Palm Beach is the fifth new destination announced in 2025, joining festivals in Aspen, The Hamptons and St. Tropez.

Palm Tree Music Festival hits West Palm Beach on Feb. 14, 2026. The main stage will be on the waterfront along Flagler Drive.

Presale tickets go on sale Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. ET. See more info on tickets here.